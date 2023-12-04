Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.34 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

