Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

