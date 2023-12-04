Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $326,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

