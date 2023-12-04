Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.03 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.