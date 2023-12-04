Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.03 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

