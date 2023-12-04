Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 134 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $101,084,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.2 %

EXR stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.