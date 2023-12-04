3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

MMM opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

