Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $210.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

