Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.3 %

CHD stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.