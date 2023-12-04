Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 495 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

