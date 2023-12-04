Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $472.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

