Guggenheim Upgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

