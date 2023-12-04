Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

