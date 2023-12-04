Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 185.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,127.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.13. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

