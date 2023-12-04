BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 383 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 230.97, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

