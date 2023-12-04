General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

