Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,166 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,166 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 178,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $317,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,263 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,701 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $652,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,456.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,425 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,133. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

