Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Lowered by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $245.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

