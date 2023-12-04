Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

