3,179 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

