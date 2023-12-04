Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.82 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

