Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $214,000. Ossiam grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 98.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $245.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

