Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $176.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $177.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

