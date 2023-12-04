Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Increases By 13.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

