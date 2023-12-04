Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 2,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
GENGF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
About Gear Energy
