Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 2,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GENGF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

