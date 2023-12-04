Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Grows By 11.9%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in ENI by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 605,268 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,879,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 214,659 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. ENI has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

