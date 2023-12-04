Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Increases By 13.8%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 255,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $9,331,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $6,547,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 247.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Employers has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $991.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

