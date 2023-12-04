Short Interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rises By 12.1%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.