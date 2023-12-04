Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.96 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

