Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

