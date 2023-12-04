Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $66.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $72.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.