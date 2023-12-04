Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cannae by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

