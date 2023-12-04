Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,652.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of EW opened at $68.36 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

