Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,195 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCA. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 865,454 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.