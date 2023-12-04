Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,088 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

