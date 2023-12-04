NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Decreased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,315 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.