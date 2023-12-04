Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

