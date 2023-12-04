Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 116.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.17 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

