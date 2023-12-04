88,162 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
