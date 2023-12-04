Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $182.86 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

