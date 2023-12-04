Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.55 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

View Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.