Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,979 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EngageSmart by 49.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 173,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 31.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $854,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

