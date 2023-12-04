Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $182.20 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.47.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.