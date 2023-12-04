Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,984 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $18,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

