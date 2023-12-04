Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.