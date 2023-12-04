Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,152,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,443,000 after buying an additional 146,812 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

TMO opened at $496.13 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.69 and its 200 day moving average is $511.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.