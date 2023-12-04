Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,281 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Asana were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Asana Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $9,511,185.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

