39,430 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $23.37 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

