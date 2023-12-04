Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $892,000 Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HURN opened at $108.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,237 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

