Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 16,505 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $116.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

